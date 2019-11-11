New Delhi: In another development, a complaint on Monday was filed against AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi at Jahangirabad Police Station in Madhya Pradesh for making derogatory remarks against the Ayodhya verdict by the Supreme Court. The case was filed by advocate Pawan Kumar Yadav on charges of giving inciting statement on the landmark Ayodhya verdict.

The development comes after the AIMIM leader on November 9 said that the ‘faith had triumphed over facts” in connection with the Ayodhya verdict.

Bhopal: A complaint has been filed by an advocate, Pawan Kumar Yadav against AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi at Jahangirabad Police Station on charges of giving inciting statement on #AyodhyaVedict and going against Supreme Court. #MadhyaPradesh (File pic) pic.twitter.com/wG8Hm7J8U4 — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2019

“I am now afraid that there are many masjids in the country where Sangh Parivar claims that there was a temple long time back and they can use this. In this verdict, faith has triumphed over facts,” Owaisi was quoted as saying by ANI.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the Supreme Court judgment, he said that the Supreme Court is supreme but not infallible.

“Though Supreme Court has talked about the 1991 Act (Places of Worship Act) in their verdict and we hope that when this judgment is applied in Kashi and Teele Wali Masjid in Lucknow, the courts will accept what the Supreme Court has said about the 1991 act,” he added.

Talking in detail about the Supreme Court’s directions to allot five-acre land for construction of a mosque in Ayodhya, the leader said that they are fighting for legal rights. “In my opinion, we should reject this five-acre land offer. Don’t patronize us,” he added.

The complaint was registered against the AIMIM leader at a time when a BJP MLA Raja Singh demanded the arrest of Owaisi for his remarks on the judgment.

“Owaisi is creating an atmosphere of fear with his statement. People of both the communities have accepted the #RamMandirVerdict given by Hon’ble Supreme Court. We don’t want peace of #Hyderabad or any other city is disturbed. Request @HMOIndia Sri @AmitShah Ji to #ArrestOwaisi, Raja Singh tweeted.

In the meantime, the UP Police and the MP Police on Sunday have arrested nearly 90 people and took down over 8,000 social media posts after reports of controversial comments and posts were surfaced online on the landmark Ayodhya verdict by the top court.

Announcing the verdict, the Supreme Court on Saturday asked the Centre to give five acres of suitable land to Sunni Waqf Board at an alternate location in Ayodhya and at the same time asked it to make necessary arrangements for the construction of the temple by forming a trust.