Good news Delhiites! Complaints regarding potholes, waterlogging can be directly registered using THIS app; Check how to file complaint

The Public Works Department in Delhi has launched the PWD Sewa App for citizens. Through this app, people can now directly report complaints to the department regarding road, potholes, waterlogging, drains, flyovers, footover bridges, and other PWD-related issues.

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Potholes are a menace during monsoon. ANI

Delhi PWD has introduced the PWD Sewa App, allowing citizens to report problems like damaged roads, potholes, waterlogging, drains, flyovers, and foot over bridges directly to the department. The initiative is aimed at speeding up and improving the complaint redressal system.

What can solve the problem of potholes and waterlogging?

Broken roads, potholes, waterlogging in the rainy season, and issues with flyovers or foot over bridges are common problems people face. However, many are unsure where to lodge complaints, and reports often take time to reach the right department. The PWD Seva App solves this by enabling users to file and track complaints quickly via their phones.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains: City under Red alert, are schools, colleges close today? Waterlogging, potholes pose threat to motorists – Check forecast for Thane, Raigad, Palghar

You will have to share…

The app enables citizens to share photos and locations of issues directly, allowing officials to access precise information on the spot. This is aimed at speeding up redressal and strengthening accountability. The department says public involvement will help improve the upkeep of Delhi’s infrastructure.

Pothole-related deaths see 53% rise in 5 years

Pothole-related road accident deaths have shown an overall increase between 2020 and 2024, with a small decline in 2021 during the pandemic. Uttar Pradesh accounts for the majority of these fatalities.

As per the latest figures shared by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, fatalities due to potholes have gone up by over 53 per cent since 2020.

Also Read | Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: Viral video claims massive potholes just two months after inauguration; Congress slams BJP over ‘rampant corruption’

The road transport ministry, in its detailed response in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, said pothole-related deaths have consistently increased from 1,555 in 2020 (Covid-19 year) to 2,385 in 2024, marking a rise of more than 53%. According to the data, Madhya Pradesh had the second-highest fatalities at 969 over five years, followed by Tamil Nadu (612), Odisha (425), Punjab (414), and Assam (395).