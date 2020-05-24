New Delhi: At a time when strict social distancing should be followed to curb the spread of Coronavirus, around 150 persons had participated in a grand procession organised for the burial of a cow in Aligarh’s Memdi village in Uttar Pradesh. They have been booked. Also Read - 'Dulha Hum Le Jayenge': Breaking Custom, 19-Year-Old Bride Walks 80 Kms to Her Own Wedding in UP

A case has been registered against 25 identified and 125 unidentified persons under sections 188 (disobedience) and 269 (act likely to spread infection) of the IPC and section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The procession was taken out in Memdi village on Thursday morning, Civil Lines circle officer Anil Kumar said. This abandoned cow was sick for the past few days and was found dead near a general store owned by one Dinesh Chandra Sharma. The local people then decided to conduct the last rites of the cow with full honours.

Since the cow is considered a ‘holy animal’, it is common to perform the last rites with participation of the local people.

Sharma, the general store owner, said, “If some people took part in the funeral at their own will, how can I stop them? I took her for the burial. There is nothing wrong in it. I am ready to face any action.”

The cow was staying in the village for the past many years and the local people said that it was their responsibility to give her a proper funeral.