Lockdown Extension News: Two days after India officially started the second phase of the unlocking process by relaxing restrictions, night-time curfews which were in place earlier, several areas are under complete lockdown starting from today. States like Assam, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Jharkhand have extended overall lockdown till July 31. But there are some cities which are under complete curfew starting from today.

Maharashtra

Panvel: The Panvel City Municipal Corporation has announced a 10-day lockdown from Jul3 to July 13 after a huge spike was witnessed.

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has imposed a 10-day lockdown starting from today.

Ulhasnagar: Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation announced lockdown a day before. It is under lockdown from July 2 to July 12.

Kalyan-Dombivali is already under complete lockdown.

Uttar Pradesh

Ballia: The district administration of Ballia imposed a complete lockdown in Ballia city and surrounding areas amid the detection of over 40 coronavirus cases in recent days. The entire city has been declared as a containment zone and will be under complete lockdown from July 3 to 10.

What does a complete lockdown mean?

A complete lockdown means no movement will be allowed other than those of the essential staff. Essential shops will remain operational only. Milk shops will remain open.