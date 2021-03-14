New Delhi: In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus infection, Dehradun district magistrate (DM) ordered complete lockdown in parts of Mussoorie. As per the order, total shutdown will be observed in Galway Cottage and St. George’s School, Barlow Ganj areas in view of rising COVID-19 cases. During the period all shops and offices will remain closed. However, the district administration will arrange the sale of essential items. Also Read - Ashish Vidyarthi Admitted to Hospital in Delhi After Testing Positive for COVID-19, Shares Video

The official notification issued by the Dehradun district magistrate said that people in these areas (Galway Cottage and St. George’s School, Barlow Ganj) will need to stay indoors during the lockdown and that only one person from a family will be allowed to step out for purchasing essential items from the government mobile shop in the locality. Also Read - Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu: Rs 200 Fine For Not Wearing Masks in Nilgiris; E-pass Mandatory For People Entering State From Kerala. Check Latest Guidelines

Meanwhile, the newly elected Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Tirath Singh Rawat during the first meeting of the state cabinet decided to withdraw the cases registered in connection with the violation of coronavirus guidelines in the state. Also Read - Spurt in COVID Cases in Madhya Pradesh: Night Curfew Likely in Bhopal, Indore, Says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

State Chief Secretary Omprakash said the state cabinet has decided to withdraw all cases filed for the violation of COVID-19 guidelines.

Uttarakhand, so far, has recorded 97,700 cases of coronavirus while the toll has soared to 1,700.