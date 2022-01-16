Chennai: The roads across Tamil Nadu, including ones in capital city Chennai, wore a deserted look on Sunday morning, as the state observed complete lockdown amid rising COVID-19 cases. In a bid to control the spread of coronavirus in the state, the Tamil Nadu government has imposed a complete lockdown on Sundays until January 31. The state has also imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am on all days.Also Read - Impose District-Wise Weekend Curfew to Curb COVID, Lockdown Not a Solution: Karnataka Industry Experts

Chennai observes lockdown as part of complete lockdown on all Sundays in Tamil Nadu, amid rising COVID cases. Visuals from Koyambedu, Chennai pic.twitter.com/Hqabh4bzWC — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2022

Also Read - Tamil Nadu Covid-19 Restrictions: All Places Of Worship Shut Till Jan 18, Complete Lockdown on Jan 16

Tamil Nadu currently has 1,31,007 active COVID-19 cases. The cumulative death toll of the state stood at 36,967 on Sunday morning, while the cumulative recoveries in the state stood at 27,47,974. Earlier on Tuesday, state Health Minister MA Subramanian ruled out the possibility of a complete lockdown in the state, and said, “There is no need for full lockdown as of now. CM has asserted that the economy should not be affected, restricted lockdown enough for now.” Also Read - COVID Cases in Delhi Will Decline Soon, No Plan of Lockdown: Health Minister

List of things allowed during the Sunday lockdown in Tamil Nadu:

During Sunday lockdown, people in the state will be allow to travel to attend family functions including weddings by producing invitations.

As per guidelines, not more than 100 persons would be allowed to attned marriage functions.

Essential sevices including Hospitals, pharmacies, ATM centres, Petrol and diesel pumps will remain operational during the Sunday lockdown

Restaurants are permitted to operate food delivery services.

Inter and Intra public transportation will be functional.

Devotees will not be allowed in all places of worship.