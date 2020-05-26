New Delhi: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus in the area, the Thane Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra on Tuesday ordered a complete lockdown of Mumbra area from Tuesday midnight. Also Read - Rahul Gandhi Distances Congress From Coronavirus in Maharashtra, Says 'We're Not Key Decision-Makers There'

As per the order, only milk and medical shops will be open in Mumbra from 7 AM to 9 AM, while all other shops, including vegetables and groceries, will remain shut till further orders.

The development comes as Thane city till Monday night recorded 2,172 COVID-19 cases, including 288 in Mumbra area.

Issuing the order, municipal commissioner Vijay Singhal said that despite warnings and directives issued by the civic authorities, people were not following the lockdown and social distancing norms and crowding public places. “Hence, the corporation decided to enforce a total lockdown in Mumbra area,” he said.

On the other hand, the Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in Thane district has asked office-bearers of the housing societies in the area to strictly implement the lockdown orders to prevent coronavirus.

To take preventive measures, KDMC Commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi asked the housing societies to procure pulse oximeter and thermal screening gun.

“Residents should be checked on a daily basis and the civic health department should be informed of any unusual readings in the oximeter and thermal screening gun. Housing societies should appoint volunteers for the purpose,” he said.