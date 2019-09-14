New Delhi: The complete list of over 3 lakh people, who were eligible to be included in the National Register of Citizens (NRC), will be available online on Saturday.

“Whereas the final NRC publication on August 31 consisted only of supplementary lists, queries are being received from the public about publication of results of all members of a family irrespective of their involvement in the claims and objections process. The results for the complete family will be available for display online from September 14. This will be available only online,” NRC directorate said in a statement.

People, whose names were not found in the list will have to wait for some more time to get their certificates of rejection.

It is compulsory for the excluded people, who have to appeal in the foreigners’ tribunal, to submit certified copies of the NRC giving the reason for their exclusion to the tribunal along with other documents, to make their claim for inclusion in the list.

Over 19 lakh people in Assam were excluded from the final version of the NRC when it was announced on August 31.

A total of 3.29 crore people had applied for the NRC, and only 3.11 crore people made it to the final list.

NRC state coordinator Prateek Hajela had said a total of 3,11,21,004 people have been found eligible for inclusion in the final version of the NRC. This leaves out a total of 19,06,657 people, including those who did not submit their claims.”

“Those not satisfied with the outcome can file an appeal before Foreigners’ Tribunals,” Prateek Hajela had said while releasing the final list of the NRC on August 31.