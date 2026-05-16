Home

News

Completely wrong and baseless: CJI Surya Kant issues clarification over his cockroach statement on unemployed youth

‘Completely wrong and baseless’: CJI Surya Kant issues clarification over his ‘cockroach’ statement on unemployed youth

CJI Surya Kant had made some sharp remarks while hearing a petition of a lawyer on Friday.

(File)

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, who reportedly likened the unemployed youth of the country to cockroaches on Friday, has come clean on this matter. Justice Surya Kant said that it is completely wrong and baseless to say that he criticized the youth of the country. He said, “I am proud of the country’s present and future resources. Every youth of India inspires me.”

Also Read: ‘Unemployed youngsters are like cockroaches’: What made CJI Surya Kant make this cutting remark?

My Statement Was Misrepresented: CJI Surya Kant

Chief Justice Surya Kant said that his statement was misrepresented. While giving clarification on the sharp comment on unemployed youths, he said that “I am saddened to see that a section of the media misrepresented my oral statement given during the hearing of a frivolous case yesterday”. The CJI clarified that his comment was about people who are entering professions like bar with the help of fake degrees. He said, “Such people have infiltrated media, social media and other prestigious professions as well, and in that sense they are like parasites.”

CJI Surya Kant said that it is completely wrong and baseless to say that he criticized the youth of the country. He said, “I am proud of the present and future human resources of the country. Every youth of India inspires me. It will not be an exaggeration to say that I have respect for the Indian youth, and I see them as the pillars of a developed India.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Also Read: ‘Systemic and catastrophic failure’: Plea moves in Supreme Court seeking dissolution of NTA amid NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy

What Is The Controversy?

CJI Surya Kant had made some sharp remarks while hearing a petition of a lawyer on Friday. He allegedly said that there are youths who are like cockroaches, who do not get any employment and do not get any place in the legal profession. They go on to become media, social media and RTI activists and start attacking the system.

This comment was made when a bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi was rebuking a lawyer for “pursuing” a senior advocate designation. The bench allegedly said that there were already “parasites” in society who attack the system and asked the petitioner whether he wanted to join hands with them.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.