New Delhi: The Indian government has on Saturday given a final notice to Twitter to comply with the new Information Technology (IT) Rules 2021. The Centre has asked all social media platforms to follow its orders and appoint a resident grievance officer to deal with complaints on the various platforms.

"It is clear from your responses that till date Twitter has not informed about the details of the Chief Compliance Officer as required under the Rules. Further, Resident Grievance Offer and Nodal Contact Person nominated by you is not an employee of Twitter Inc, in India as prescribed in the Rules," the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology wrote, warning Twitter of a ban.

Under the new digital rules, social media companies like Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter have been asked to identify within 36 hours the originator of a flagged message as well as to conduct additional due diligence, including the appointment of a chief compliance officer, nodal contact person and resident grievance officer.

In a Delhi High Court hearing earlier this month, Justice Rekha Palli had issued a notice to the Centre and micro-blogging platform Twitter seeking their stand on a plea by a lawyer, Amit Acharya, claiming non-compliance of the rules by it.

Twitter has said it was committed to India as a vital market, but criticised the new IT rules and regulations, saying they “inhibit free, open public conversation”. The Centre had responded that the social media platform was levelling baseless and false allegations to defame India and dictating terms to the world’s largest democracy.