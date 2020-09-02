New Delhi: The Union Ministry for Housing and Urban Affairs on Wednesday issued SOPs on reopening of metro services across the country and said it will be resumed in a graded manner from September 7. Also Read - Unlock 4: Inter-district Bus Transport, Passenger Train Services to Start From Sept 7 in Tamil Nadu

Issuing fresh guidelines Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said that those metro systems which have more than one line will open different lines from September 7.

"The metro rail operations are being resumed in a graded manner from September 7. Those metro systems which have more than one line will open different lines from September 7 in a calibrated manner, so that all corridors become operation by September 12," Puri added.

He said that the frequency of trains will need to be regulated and the metro stations in containment zones will not be allowed to operate.

“The metro stations in containment zones will remain closed. Wearing face masks will be mandatory. Only asymptomatic persons will be allowed to travel after thermal screening,” he added.

He further added that the opening up of metro rail services in a graded and calibrated manner will need to be reviewed.

“If we find that resumption of operations is not resulting in social distancing, then, we might have no option but to review these arrangements,” he added.

Saying that adequate dwell time at stations will be provided to enable smooth boarding/deboarding to ensure social distancing, Puri said the metro rail corporations may also resort to skipping of stations to ensure proper social distancing.

However, the government of Maharashtra has decided not to resume operation of metro rail services in September. Mumbai Line-1 and Maha Metro operations to commence from October or as the state government may decide further.

The development comes after the Union home ministry issued the Unlock 4 guidelines on Saturday under which metro trains would be allowed to resume services from September 7.

Last week, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had said it would resume services for the public from September 7 in a calibrated manner.