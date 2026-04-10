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Concern for India; Turkey to arm Pakistan with fifth-generation KAAN fighter jets soon; Aerial dominance factor could…

Concern for India; Turkey to arm Pakistan with fifth-generation KAAN fighter jets soon; Aerial dominance factor could…

India has not formulated any plans to procure fifth-generation fighters from any other nation within the next two to three years.

Pakistan has long been a partner with Turkey.

New Delhi: Turkey is set to deliver its KAAN fighter jets to Pakistan ahead of the originally scheduled timeline. This announcement was made by Mehmet Demiroğlu, the CEO of TUSAŞ. Demiroğlu declared a new delivery deadline regarding the KAAN fighter aircraft programme. In doing so, he assured countries involved in the KAAN project—or those aspiring to purchase this fighter jet—that deliveries would commence two years earlier than previously planned. Turkey claims that the aircraft is as powerful as the American F-35 and is equipped with advanced stealth capabilities. Consequently, there are apprehensions that this could significantly boost Pakistan’s airpower relative to India.

Delivery Timeline for the KAAN Fighter Aircraft

Demiroğlu stated that the KAAN fighter aircraft would be seen in the skies within just a few months, while four to six prototypes are slated to undergo rigorous testing over the next two years. He further noted that efforts toward the mass production of the KAAN fighter jets are also currently underway. Demiroğlu asserted that deliveries of the KAAN fighter aircraft are scheduled to begin by the end of 2028 or during the first quarter of 2029. Previously, Turkey had set a timeline targeting the delivery of the first batch of KAAN fighter jets by 2030.

Pakistan’s Role in the KAAN Fighter Aircraft Project

Pakistan has long been a partner with Turkey in the fifth-generation KAAN fighter aircraft project. Both nations are currently planning to establish a manufacturing facility in Pakistan for the joint production of this aircraft. The primary objective of this initiative is to replace the aging F-16 fleet of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF). With the aid of this aircraft, Pakistan aims to achieve air supremacy over India. Furthermore, Pakistani military experts are projecting the KAAN fighter aircraft as a potential countermeasure against India’s S-400 air defense system.

Get to Know the KAAN Fighter Jet

The KAAN is a twin-engine, fifth-generation, multirole stealth fighter jet. It boasts a maximum speed of Mach 1.8 (approximately 2,222 km/h) and can reach an altitude of up to 55,000 feet.

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It features advanced AI, AESA radar, and electronic warfare systems. It also incorporates an internal weapon bay for carrying ordnance, a design feature that enhances its stealth capabilities.

However, as the aircraft is currently undergoing testing, several specifications may be subject to change following its Final Operational Clearance (FOC).

Potential for Increased Concern in India

The Indian Air Force (IAF) currently does not possess any fifth-generation fighter aircraft. Furthermore, India has not formulated any plans to procure fifth-generation fighters from any other nation within the next two to three years. Discussions regarding the licensed production of the Russian Su-57 in India are ongoing; however, no definitive decision has been reached on this matter yet. Consequently, if the Pakistan Air Force acquires a fifth-generation fighter jet, it could potentially diminish India’s relative strength in aerial combat.

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