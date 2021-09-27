New Delhi: Hitting out at political parties for using Muslims as a vote bank, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) national president Asaduddin Owaisi said that the condition of Muslims has become like a ‘band baja party’ in a marriage procession where they (Muslims) are first asked to play music but are made to stand outside on reaching the wedding venue.Also Read - Asaduddin Owaisi's Delhi Residence Vandalised, 5 Hindu Sena Members Held

Speaking at an event in Jajmau's Tel Mill Compound area in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, Owaisi said,"Now Muslims will not play the instrument. Even every caste has a leader, but Muslims have no leader. There is 19% Muslim population in UP but there is not a single leader."

Referring to the anti-CAA protests, Owaisi further asserted that those killed while protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC are 'martyrs'. "May all those who killed those people perish", he added.

Notably, the Hyderabad MP who launched his poll campaign for the upcoming UP assembly elections from Ayodhya earlier this month has been addressing public meetings at different places. Buoyed by winning five seats in last year’s Bihar polls from the Muslim-dominated Seemanchal region, which gave jitters to the RJD and the Congress, Owaisi has already announced that his party will field candidates in 100 of the 403 seats in the Uttar Pradesh election expected to be held early next year.

There are 82 Assembly segments in the state where Muslim voters are in a position to make or mar the political fortunes of the candidates.

Earlier this month, AIMIM had inducted former Samajwadi Party leader Ahmad and his wife claiming that the SP and Bahujan Samaj Party used Muslims as slaves in their parties.

“Muslims used to do ‘gulami’ (slavery) of Samajwadi Party and BSP and raise slogans in their favour and to make their government. But when it comes to giving them participation, they did not talk. The AAP, SP, BSP did not want anyone from the Muslim community to emerge as a leader. As I am talking of giving participation to Muslims, they are feeling uncomfortable. When it comes to giving participation and representation to the Muslims, they say it will increase communalism. The SP-BSP contested elections together, yet the BJP won. Muslims had given them votes. Where all those votes have gone?”, Owaisi ad stated targeting Arvind Kejriwal, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati.