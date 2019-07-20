New Delhi: The longest-serving Chief Minister of Delhi Sheila Dikshit, passed away on Saturday at Fortis Escorts Hospital in the national capital.

Sheila Dikshit: Lifelong Congresswoman Who Changed The Face of Delhi

The 81-year-old veteran Congress leader was admitted for cardiac arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat) but was soon put on a ventilator. According to sources, Dikshit had been undergoing treatment at Fortis Escorts Hospital under the supervision of Dr Ashok Seth, Chairman of Fortis Escorts Heart Institute.

Soon after the news broke of her demise on Saturday, condolences started to pour in.

Among the first was her party, the Indian National Congress, which took to Twitter and posted, “We regret to hear of the passing of Smt Sheila Dikshit. Lifelong congresswoman and as three-time CM of Delhi she transformed the face of Delhi. Our condolences to her family and friends. Hope they find strength in this time of grief.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a candid picture of them having a chat and wrote, “Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi’s development. Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti.”

Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi’s development. Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/jERrvJlQ4X — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 20, 2019

President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted his condolences in Hindi:

दिल्ली की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और एक वरिष्ठ राजनेता श्रीमती शीला दीक्षित के निधन के बारे में जानकर दुख हुआ। उनका कार्यकाल राजधानी दिल्ली के लिए महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन का दौर था जिसके लिए उन्हें याद किया जाएगा। उनके परिवार व सहयोगियों के प्रति मेरी शोक-संवेदनाएं — राष्ट्रपति कोविन्द — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 20, 2019

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, whose Aam Aadmi Party wrested power from Dikshit in 2015 by winning 67 out of 70 seats, extended his condolences in a heartfelt message:

Just now got to know about the extremely terrible news about the passing away of Mrs Sheila Dikshit ji. It is a huge loss for Delhi and her contribution will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to her family members. May her soul rest in peace — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 20, 2019

I’m devastated to hear about the passing away of Sheila Dikshit Ji, a beloved daughter of the Congress Party, with whom I shared a close personal bond. My condolences to her family & the citizens of Delhi, whom she served selflessly as a 3 term CM, in this time of great grief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 20, 2019

Just heard about the tragic demise of @SheilaDikshit ji. What terrible terrible news. I’ve always known her as a very warm & affectionate lady. She did wonders for Delhi as CM & will be greatly missed by all who knew her. May her soul rest in peace. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 20, 2019

Deeply saddened at the passing of Sheila Dikshit Ji. When I became MP, she was the Parliamentary Affairs Minister. She always maintained good relations with me. We will all really miss her — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 20, 2019

Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of former Delhi Chief Minister, Kerala Governor & veteran leader #SheilaDikshit. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and friends. Pray for peace to the departed soul. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) July 20, 2019

Dr. Ashok Seth, Director, Escorts Fortis informed that Sheila Dikshit was managed well by a team of doctors. But at 3:15 pm she again suffered a cardiac arrest after which she was put on the ventilator and at 3:55 pm she passed away peacefully.