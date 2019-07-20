New Delhi: The longest-serving Chief Minister of Delhi Sheila Dikshit, passed away on Saturday at Fortis Escorts Hospital in the national capital.
Sheila Dikshit: Lifelong Congresswoman Who Changed The Face of Delhi
The 81-year-old veteran Congress leader was admitted for cardiac arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat) but was soon put on a ventilator. According to sources, Dikshit had been undergoing treatment at Fortis Escorts Hospital under the supervision of Dr Ashok Seth, Chairman of Fortis Escorts Heart Institute.
Soon after the news broke of her demise on Saturday, condolences started to pour in.
Among the first was her party, the Indian National Congress, which took to Twitter and posted, “We regret to hear of the passing of Smt Sheila Dikshit. Lifelong congresswoman and as three-time CM of Delhi she transformed the face of Delhi. Our condolences to her family and friends. Hope they find strength in this time of grief.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a candid picture of them having a chat and wrote, “Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi’s development. Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti.”
President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted his condolences in Hindi:
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, whose Aam Aadmi Party wrested power from Dikshit in 2015 by winning 67 out of 70 seats, extended his condolences in a heartfelt message:
Dr. Ashok Seth, Director, Escorts Fortis informed that Sheila Dikshit was managed well by a team of doctors. But at 3:15 pm she again suffered a cardiac arrest after which she was put on the ventilator and at 3:55 pm she passed away peacefully.