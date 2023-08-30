On Camera: Conductor Slips And Falls To Death From Speeding Bus In Karnataka’s Mangaluru, Horrific Video Surfaces

The viral clip showed, Eraiah, a resident of Karnataka's Bagalkot and currently residing at Suratkal, falling down from the speeding bus as it made a sharp turn.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a bus conductor died after he slipped fell down from a speeding bus in Karnataka’s Mangaluru on Tuesday. According to reports, the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon at the Nanthoor Circle when the 23-year-old conductor, identified as Eraiah, slipped and fell off the speeding vehicle.

The shocking incident was captured on the dashboard camera of a car parked in the area and the footage has gone viral on social media platforms.

Watch the video here: (WARNING: Graphic content. Viewer discretion advised)

Mangalore City #bus conductor thrown out of speeding bus at Nantoor circle in #Mangalore, dies at hospital, #video goes viral. Traffic police and the public rushed him to the hospital, but he breathed his last. pic.twitter.com/URwRUxD7tF — Headline Karnataka (@hknewsonline) August 30, 2023

The viral clip showed, Eraiah, a resident of Karnataka’s Bagalkot and currently residing at Suratkal, falling down from the speeding bus as it made a sharp turn. Eraiah tumbled several times on the road as he fell hard from the vehicle while some traffic policemen rush to his rescue.

As per reports, the victim was rushed to a private hospital in the area where he succumbed to injuries. They said that the conductor had sustained grievous injuries to his head due to the fall and died soon after being admitted to the hospital.

The Mangaluru East Traffic police have registered a case against the erring bus driver for reckless and negligent driving, adding that further investigation in the case is underway.

Meanwhile, a similar incident had gone viral earlier in June this year, where a burqa-clad woman barely avoided getting hit by a speeding bus. A video of the incident had gone viral on social media sites prompting the police to file an FIR against the erring driver.

