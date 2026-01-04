Home

CII delegation meets CM Yogi Adityanath, lauds govt’s policies for business in state

CII delegation meets CM Yogi Adityanath, lauds govt's policies for business in state | Image: https://x.com/myogioffice

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, had a meeting with a delegation of industry leaders from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Saturday. The leaders lauded the state government for building a stable and secure business ecosystem. It also added that the improvement of law and order in the state, along with the continuous development in its infrastructure, has helped the state to become a trustworthy place for all types of industries.

Discussion of CII delegation with CM Yogi

The delegation comprised several leaders from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), like the president, Rajiv Memani; Umashankar Bhartia, chairman and managing director of India Glycols Ltd; and Sunil Mishra. The objective of the meeting with the chief minister was to discuss the possible investment opportunities, industrial expansion, and infrastructure development in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Industry leaders’s vision about investments in UP

The industry leaders of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) mentioned that the state’s stricter law and order and stability in the administration work have given it a better environment for investments. They also added that the formation of expressways, industrial corridors, and airports acts as the major factor to attract different types of businesses.

Nivesh Mitra’s role in easing business operations

The leaders highlighted that Uttar Pradesh’s single-window clearance system, Nivesh Mitra, is one of the important factors of ease of conducting business in the state. At present, it provides over 520 services in almost 43 departments. They also welcomed the government’s plan of welcoming Nivesh Mitra 3.0.

