New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday came down heavily on the Centre regarding its vaccination policy and the mandatory registration on the CoWIN portal for registration of the coronavirus vaccine. A bench of the top court asked the government why there was a discrepancy in the supply of vaccine to different age groups. "Several states issuing global tenders to procure Covid vaccines from abroad; is this policy of govt," the top court asked. The Centre in reply to the Supreme Court said it is confident of vaccinating all citizens above the age of 18 years by the end of 2021.

"Centre must see what's happening across the country and change its policy accordingly: SC on mandatory registration on CoWIN app. Policymakers must have ears on the ground, there is a digital divide," the Supreme Court said.

Solicitor General further told the apex court that Centre was in talks with global firms like Pfizer and if it succeeds, the timeline of completing vaccination by year-end will change.