Srinagar: The Indian Army on Friday said that intelligence reports have revealed that Pakistan is trying to disrupt the Amarnath Yatra, adding that “a landmine and a sniper rifle were recovered along the route.”

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Chinar Corps Commander Lt General K J S Dhillon said, “a Pakistan Army landmine has also been recovered from one of the caches of terrorists. This clearly indicates that the Pakistan Army is involved in terrorism in Kashmir, this will not be tolerated.”

“Situation on the LoC is under control and very much peaceful. Infiltration bids from Pakistan side are being successfully thwarted,” he added.

He asserted that Pakistan is trying to disrupt peace in Kashmir. “Type of IEDs we are examining and the IED expert terrorists we are capturing and eliminating point to the fact that Pakistan is trying to disrupt peace in Kashmir. We assure ‘awaam’ of Kashmir that no one will be allowed to disrupt peace,” K J S Dhillon added.

Dhillon said, “An M-24 American sniper rifle with a telescope was also recovered from a terror cache along Shri Amarnath ji route.”

On being asked about the increase in troop numbers in Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh, DG JK Police said, “We had been into a number of activities since last few months. Our troops that have been deployed did not get a chance to relax for a while.”

DG J&K police further said that violence levels are likely to be increased by militants so, they have tried to strengthen grid on ground. “Also, we’ve been told that troops must get time to relax. This is the time for turnover. But grid will be in as much active form as required.