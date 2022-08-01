Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala health authorities on Monday confirmed that the 22-year-old youth, who came from the UAE to Trissur on July 22 was the first case of a monkeypox casualty in India. The samples were sent to NIV Pune and the results came on Monday as positive. “A young boy returned from UAE on July 22, he was with his family when on July 26 he developed a fever and was admitted on July 27. On July 28 he was moved to a ventilator. He got tested on July 19 for monkeypox in UAE, the result of which was positive,” said Kerala Health Minister Veena George. She added, “The person died on July 30. Health department teams went there, samples were sent to NIV, and test results showed he was monkeypox positive. The team constituted, genomic sequencing being done at National Institute of Virology (NIV).”Also Read - India Records First Monkeypox Death After 22-year-old Kerala Man Succumbs To Virus

First Monkeypox Casualty in India: Key Points

The deceased has been identified as Hafeez.

He breathed his last on Sunday. Soon the health authorities swung into action and started preparing a detailed contact list of him after his arrival at the Kozhikode airport.

It has been found out that four of his friends and his family members were also there, to receive him at the airport.

The next day he was out playing football with his friends.

On July 27, he collapsed and was taken to a local clinic and from there he was moved to a hospital, where he was undergoing treatement. He succumbed to the infection on July 31.

The health officials are also finding out if any information was withheld. State Revenue Minister K. Rajan, who hails from Trissur, said so far 21 people have been identified as primary contacts and have been isolated.

“So far, there have been no reports of any primary contacts having any issues. However the health officials are leaving nothing to chance and a high alert is on,” said Rajan.

Centre Forms Task Force to Monitor Monkeypox Situation in India

A task force on monkeypox has been constituted to closely monitor the emerging situation in the country and decide on response initiatives to tackle the spread of the disease. The task force will be headed by Dr V K Paul, NITI Aayog member (health). It will also provide guidance to the government on expansion of diagnostic facilities in the country and explore emerging trends related to vaccination for the disease. India has reported a total of four cases of the disease so far—1 in Delhi, rest 3 in Kerala.