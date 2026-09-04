Confirmed ticket, promise and rape: Railway employee raped 20-year-old passenger at Odisha’s Rourkela Railway Station

A railway employee was arrested for allegedly raping a 20-year-old passenger after taking her to a room at Rourkela railway station in Odisha.

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Confirmed ticket, promise and rape: Railway employee raped 20-year-old passenger at Odisha’s Rourkela Railway Station | Imasge: AI

• Police arrested a railway employee for alleged rape

• The railway employee allegedly lured a 20-year-old passenger with a ticket promise

• Accused allegedly threatened victim after assault

• Railway employee dismissed, no pension benefits



Odisha Horror: A shocking and horrific incident has surfaced from Odisha where a 54-year-old railway employee allegedly raped a 20-year-old passenger after promising her a confirmed ticket. The incident took place at Odisha’s Rourkela railway station. According to the police, accused, identified as Kapileshwar Singh, who was a valve operator, lured a 20-year-old girl to a room at Rourkela railway station with a promise of a confirmed ticket and then raped her.

What Exactly Happened?

According to police, the 20-year-old passenger was waiting for a train to Bengaluru with her two cousins at the Rourkela station. They planned to travel on the Hatia-Yasvantpur Express from Titlagarh but mistakenly got another train. The three arrived at Rourkela station at around 9 am on Thursday and started trying to get confirmed tickets for their journey. But when they couldn’t manage to get confirmed tickets, the victim went to make inquiries at the counter. Singh allegedly approached and told her that he will manage confirmed tickets for her.

The accused then took the victim to the operator room and raped her.

Threat After Rape

After committing the crime, Singh allegedly threatened the woman and offered her Rs 2,000.

As per the FIR, the woman managed to escape when the accused tried to assault her again. She then told her cousins about the incident. The trio then approached the Government Railway Police (GRP) and filed a complaint.

“The accused has been arrested and sent to jail. The investigation is continuing,” said sub-inspector Kailash Munda.

Cops took the victim and the accused to a government medical hospital for their medical examinations.

Graphical Representation

Woman Sheltered At Rourkela Centre

The victim has been kept at a centre for violence-affected women. Police will present her in front of the magistrate and her statement will be recorded.

Railway Employee Dismissed, No Pension Benefits

According to senior divisional commercial manager (railways) Aditya Chaudhary, Kapileshwar Singh has been dismissed from service and he will not receive any pensionary benefits. “We are extending all possible cooperation to the police in the investigation,” Chaudhary said.

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.