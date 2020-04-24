Kolkata: In a stern face-off between the West Bengal governor and the Raj Bhavan, Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Friday accused Mamata Banerjee for failing to combat the COVID-19 crisis in the state, and trying to “cover up monumental failures in these challenging times by a series of blunders”. Also Read - 'You Are Nominated, I am Elected': Mamata Banerjee's Letter Bomb in the Times of Corona | 10 Points

"Your communication is part of the alibi strategy that emanates from a script that seeks to cover up monumental failures in these challenging times by a series of blunders," the governor said in his 14-page letter to Banerjee after her Thursday letter set off acrimonious exchanges between the two constitutional functionaries.

"Your appeasement of the minority community was so explicit and awkward on the Nizamuddin Markaz incident. This is most unfortunate and cannot be appreciated," he said, referring to an event where Banerjee was asked to comment on the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in the national capital.

“Your strategy to be in accusatory mode be it Governor or Central Government emanates from your failure to handle diligently Covid 19 crisis and other burning issues before the people who are in deep distress. Recent violent incident at Baduria in District North 24 Parganas over food supply is only a tip of the iceberg of the looming problem. I know the mismanagement of Covid­-19 combat is virtually in incremental mode given your unfortunate stance to be ‘law unto oneself’ and to be in a bravado mode of collision. State cannot be run like a ‘fiefdom’. It has to be in accordance with the Constitution, for which you have scant regard,” wrote the Governor.

Before this second letter, Dhankhar had sent a five-page letter to the Chief Minister. In that letter, he accused Mamata of violating the Constitution. Prior to this, Banerjee had reminded him of his “nominated” post while accusing him of “consistent interference” in the administration.