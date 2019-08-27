Bengaluru: The Karnataka Congress on Tuesday came down heavily on the BJP government in the state for appointing three deputy chief ministers. Congress leader Ivan D’Souza said, “In the history of Karnataka, we’ve never seen three deputy CMs. This is not BS Yediyurappas’s decision but the direction has come from RSS. If former CM Jagdish Shettar has any self-respect, he should resign and leave the government. KS Eshwarappa and R Ashok should also resign.”

It must be noted that senior leaders Shettar, Eshwarappa and R Ashok have all been accommodated in the Cabinet. While Shettar has been made the Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries, Eshwarappa and R Ashoka, both former deputy CMs, have been given the charge of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, and Revenue Department respectively.

A day ago, Governor Vajubhai Vala appointed Govind Karjole, CN Ashwath Narayan and Laxman Savadi as Deputy Chief Ministers on the advice of Chief Minister Yediyurappa, a Raj Bhavan communique said.

Savadi said later, “National and state leaders made me Deputy CM, they have shown faith in me. I will make the party stronger and bring good name to the government. I did not ask for this post, senior leaders gave it to me, I accepted it.”

The Congress’ observation, however, seems off the mark. While speaking to reporters, BSY had cited the death of Arun Jaitley, former Finance Minister, as one of the reasons for the delay in allocating the portfolios. “I have had a discussion with Amit Shah (BJP president). I had to send the list (of portfolios) to the Governor. As Arun Jaitley passed away, this was not the right time,” he had said.