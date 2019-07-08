New Delhi: If there is anyone within the Congress who has reacted positively to Rahul Gandhi’s resignation, apart from his immediate family, it has to be veteran leader Dr Karan Singh. (Also read: Poster Outside Cong Office Appealing to Rahul to Make Jyotiraditya Party Chief)

In a statement released on Monday, Singh wrote, “I am aghast to see the confusion and disorientation into which the party has fallen since Rahul Gandhi resigned on May 25. Instead of honouring his bold decision, a month was wasted pleading him to take back his resignation.”

“I strongly urge the working committee to meet without delay, perhaps under the chairmanship of former PM Manmohan Singh and take necessary decisions,” he wrote.

He has ended his statement with a word of caution. He said, “The longer the uncertainty remains, the more will our workers and voters around the country be demoralized. The negative cycle must be reversed before it is too late.”

Meanwhile, on being asked if the party could arrive at the name of a non-Gandhi chief, leader Jitin Prasada said, “If such a situation arises, a decision will be reached at after consulting everyone. Congress follows the party’s Constitution strictly.”

Earlier in the day, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, commenting on the Karnataka crisis said it would be wrong to blame the BJP for the same as Rahul had begun the trend of tendering resignation.

Speaking in Lok Sabha, he said, “Our party has nothing to do with what is happening in Karnataka. We never indulged in horse-trading.”

Mocking Rahul over his resignation, Singh reportedly said, “The BJP never put any pressure on other parties’ leaders. The trend of submitting resignations was started by Rahul Gandhi in Congress. When he (Rahul) himself resigned from his post how can we be blamed.”