New Delhi: An Indian Army officer, who was in Congo as part of the Indian contingent of the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission, was found dead on Thursday.

The body of Lieutenant Colonel Gaurav Solanki, who went missing on Saturday afternoon was found in Lake Kivu, where he had gone for a kayaking trip.

Earlier, an intensive operation was launched to locate the missing officer.

According to reports, Lt. Colonel Solanki was part of a group that had gone for kayaking. However, everyone except the officer returned from the trip, forcing the authorities to launch an intensive search and rescue operation which involved the use of speed boats and helicopters.

The body was later found at a distance from the Tchegera island, which is located close to Lake Kivu, which lies on the border between Congo and Rwanda.

Reportedly, the cause of the officer’s death is yet to be ascertained even though it is believed he died due to accidental drowning in the lake.

The officer was said to have completed his assignment in Congo and due to return to India in the next few days.

The Indian Army is one of the biggest contributors of the UN Peacekeeping Mission having contributed over 1,80,000 troops who have taken part in 43 Peacekeeping Missions.

In 2017, Indian soldiers had averted a major strike by Congolese rebels in the troubled North Kivu province of the country.