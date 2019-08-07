New Delhi: A day after Article 370 was amended through an executive order, revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, Congress party held a meeting of the working committee and adopted a resolution deploring the manner in which Article 370 was abrogated and the state was dismembered.

As per the resolution, the CWC deplored the unilateral, brazen and totally undemocratic manner in which Article 370 of the Constitution was abrogated and the State of Jammu and Kashmir was dismembered by misinterpreting the provisions of the Constitution.

The resolution stated that Article 370 was conceived and crafted by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhai Patel and Dr B.R. Ambedkar, assisted by N. Gopalaswamy Iyengar and V.P. Menon.

Notably, the BJP has constantly asserted that Article 370 was all Nehru’s fault and a Himalayan blunder.

“It deserved to be honoured until it was amended, after consultation with all sections of the people, and strictly in accordance with the Constitution of India,” read the resolution.

Congress, in the resolution, pledged to fight the BJP and it’s alleged divisive and diabolical agenda with every power in its hands.

Earlier in the day, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and condemned the imprisonment of mainstream political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir.

Kashmir’s mainstream political leaders have been jailed at secret locations. This is unconstitutional & undemocratic. It’s also short sighted and foolish because it will allow terrorists to fill the leadership vaccum created by GOI. The imprisoned leaders must be released.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 6, 2019

He also said the government’s recent activities related to Article 370 and J&K was an abuse of executive power.

“National integration isn’t furthered by unilaterally tearing apart J&K, imprisoning elected representatives and violating our Constitution. This nation is made by its people, not plots of land. This abuse of executive power has grave implications for our national security,” he tweeted.