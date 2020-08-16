New Delhi: Two days after the Congress saved its government in Rajasthan after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot won a trust vote in the Assembly, the party on Sunday announced the members of a three-member committee to look into the issues raised by former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, whose ‘rebellion’ against the Chief Minister had led to the trust vote. Also Read - 'BJP's Conspiracy Exposed', Says CM Gehlot After Winning Trust Vote in Rajasthan Assembly

In another major decision, the party appointed Delhi Congress leader Ajay Maken as its Rajasthan in-charge with immediate effect, replacing Avinash Pandey. Also Read - 'Puts Full Stop to All Suspicions': Sachin Pilot After Gehlot Wins Trust Vote in Rajasthan Assembly

Maken will also be on the three-member panel, alongside senior leaders Ahmed Patel and KC Venugopal, who is also the All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary.

Notably, on Monday, the party had announced that a three-member panel will be formed to look into the issues raised by Pilot, after he met Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra earlier that day, for the first time since starting his ‘rebellion’ in July.

Later that day, the 42-year-old leader ended his ‘rebellion’ and reconciled with the party.

Since ending his ‘rebellion’, Pilot has repeatedly stressed that he has ‘full confidence’ that the three-member committee would resolve the issues raised by him and 19 other Congress MLAs who supported him this whole time.