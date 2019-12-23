New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged students and youths to join his party’s ‘satyagraha’ against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Rajghat on Monday, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of unleashing hate on the country.

In a tweet earlier today, the former Congress president said, “Dear Students and youth of India, it’s not good enough just to feel Indian. At times like these, it is critical to show that you’re an Indian and won’t allow India to be destroyed by hatred. Join me today at 3 PM at Raj Ghat, to protest against the hate and violence unleashed on India by Modi-Shah.”

The ‘satyagraha’ was to be held on Sunday but was postponed by a day on Saturday, the day on which it was announced. Many top leaders of the Congress, including all three members of the Gandhi family, will take part in it.

Even as anti-CAA protests have rocked the country over the past week, and also turned violent in some parts, including Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, the Congress has come under fire from some quarters for ‘not doing enough’ to protest against the Act.

The criticism came even as Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi last Tuesday held a silent sit-in at India Gate against CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC), as well as police crackdown on the Jamia Millia Islamia University campus on December 15 after an anti-CAA protest turned violent.

Yesterday, she also met families of two men allegedly killed in police firing during anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnore.

The CAA proposes to grant Indian citizenship to religious minorities (excluding Muslims) from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, who came to India before December 31, 2014. However, it is the exclusion of Muslims from the list of minorities, that has triggered protests across the country.