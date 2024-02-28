Congress Appoints Bhupinder Hooda, DK Shivakumar As Observers For Himachal Pradesh Crisis

Bhupinder Singh Hooda and DK Shivakumar have been appointed to address the ongoing crisis of cross voting in Himachal Pradesh.

Representative Image

Shimla: Hours after Congress nominee for Rajya Sabha polls, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, lost the poll and BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan won the lone seat, the grand old party’s top leadership has now deployed senior leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and DK Shivakumar to address the crisis in Himachal Pradesh.

Trending Now

Both leaders have been appointed as observers for the ongoing political crises in Himachal Pradesh, a source close to the party said.

You may like to read

Cross Votes By Congress MLAs

In order to engage in talks with the six Congress MLAs, who cross-voted during the Rajya Sabha polls, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Bhupinder Hooda and DK Shivakumar. According to source, the MLAs were disappointed with the working style of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and have also sought his replacement.

Sources said former Haryana chief minister Hooda and Karnataka deputy chief minister Shivakumar would reach Shimla on Wednesday morning to review the situation as the Congress government in the state faces hard situation.

BJP’s Winning Candidates

On Tuesday, both Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Harsh Mahajan and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi received 34 votes each, the winner was decided through a draw of lots.

“This is not my victory but that of my party. This is the result of the failure of the Sukhu government. If the graph of the government falls so soon, it is unfortunate. Cross-voting was done because MLAs were verbal about being unhappy with the government. I think this is the victory of the common man and that of my party,” Harsh Mahajan told ANI on Tuesday.

State Government In Minority

He further asserted that the state government is in the minority right now, adding that the people in the state are unhappy with the government.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Himachal Pradesh Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

MLA’s Accused Of Cross Voting

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who was present at the press conference, accused the MLAs who had cross-voted of having “sold their honesty.”

Answering queries, he expressed confidence in the party’s ability to overcome any challenge to its majority in the assembly.

When asked about speculations of the BJP bringing a No Confidence Motion against him, Sukhu said the majority would be decided on the floor of the assembly.

Sixty-seven of the total 68 legislators exercised their votes in the Rajya Sabha election in Shimla.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Agencies News on India.com.