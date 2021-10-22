Chandigarh: Rajasthan Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary was on Friday appointed as the AICC in-charge for party affairs in poll-bound Punjab. Chaudhary replaces former Uttarkhand CM and veteran Congress leader Harish Rawat. Chaudhary has also been made the in-charge for Chandigarh.Also Read - ‘Stop Talking About Secularism’: Amarinder Singh Slams Congress, Questions Alliance With Sena

The decision comes after Rawat had urged the party high-command to relieve him as general secretary in-charge for Punjab affairs in view of the upcoming assembly elections in Uttarakhand.

We welcome and congratulate Shri @Barmer_Harish Ji for being appointed as the AICC Incharge for Punjab. We also thank Shri @harishrawatcmuk Ji for his remarkable leadership & valuable contribution. pic.twitter.com/nDePtabCtp — Punjab Congress (@INCPunjab) October 22, 2021

“Congress president has appointed Harish Chaudhary as AICC in-charge of Punjab and Chandigarh with immediate effect.Harish Rawat is being relieved from his current responsibility as AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab and Chandigarh,” an official party statement said. Rawat shall, however, continue to be a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision making body of the party.

“The party appreciates his contribution as general secretary,” the statement further said. Rawat played a key role in bringing in Navjot Singh Sidhu as the Punjab Congress chief despite strong opposition from then chief minister Amarinder Singh.

He later played a key role in replacing Amarinder Singh with Charanjit Singh Channi as chief minister of Punjab after Amarinder Singh resigned alleging humiliation at the hands of the party.

