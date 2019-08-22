New Delhi: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) today constituted a screening committee for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections and appointed Jyotiraditya Scindia as its Chairman.

The other members of the screening committee are Harish Chaudhary, Manickam Tagore, Mallikarjun Kharge, Balasaheb Thorat and KC Padvi.

While Balasaheb Thorat is the president of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, KC Padvi is the leader of the legislature party.

INC COMMUNIQUE Hon’ble @INCIndia President Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji has appointed the following Screening Committee for forthcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections. pic.twitter.com/6UEsad6SSR — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) August 22, 2019

Scindia, who has also been a frontrunner for the president post of the grand old party after Rahul Gandhi relinquished the post, has been given a major responsibility before an all-important election.

The upcoming assembly election will not only decide the fate of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) but can also change the strength of Rajya Sabha in the future which, currently, looks quite in control of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after it successfully passed the contentious Triple Talaq Bill with ease followed by abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Interestingly, the Congress was divided on Article 370 and its abrogation vis-a-vis Jammu and Kashmir and the grand old party found Scindia on the other side.

The current responsibility comes as an indication that different stand on Article 370 will not affect the future of leaders within the party.