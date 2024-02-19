Congress appoints KS Alagiri as Tamil Nadu PCC president, S Rajesh Kumar as CLP leader

The Congress has appointed Shri K Selvaperunthagai as the president of the Tamil Nadu Pradesh Congress Committee and Shri Rajesh Kumar as the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader in the state.

New Delhi: The Congress has appointed KS Alagiri as the president of the Tamil Nadu Pradesh Congress Committee. The party has also appointed S Rajesh Kumar as the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader in the state.

“Hon’ble Congress President has appointed Shri K Selvaperunthagai as the President of Tamil Nadu Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect. The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing PCC President, Shri K S Alagiri,” a press release from the All India Congress Committee, signed by Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal mentioned.

“Hon’ble Congress President has also approved the proposal of the appointment of Shri S Rajesh Kumar as the CLP Leader of Tamil Nadu,” the release said.

The political reshuffle in Tamil Nadu Congress comes months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Tamil Nadu has 38 Parliamentary constituencies. The Congress won eight seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) bagging the maximum number of seats (23).

The Congress is in alliance with the ruling DMK party in the state.

Earlier on Friday, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) expelled Golaghat District Congress Committee president from his position following a meeting with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Bhupen Kumar Borah has expelled Dadu Taye, Ex DCC President, Golaghat, from Indian National Congress party with immediate effect,” the APCC said in a statement.

A few days ago, Dadu Taye, who is also known as close to Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi was seen with Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Golaghat while the Chief Minister visited Golaghat district.

On February 14, Congress faced another major setback after two more MLAs of Assam extended their support to the Assam government led by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

