New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday appointed Old Guards nominee Rohan Gupta as the brand new Social Media Head, replacing Rahul Gandhi appointee Divya Spandana, ahead of the crucial Maharashtra and Haryana bypolls.

Taking the announcement to Twitter, Rohan Gupta said, “My heartfelt thanks to Soniaji and Rahul Gandhiji for giving this responsibility.”

Gupta, who hails from Ahmedabad, also happens to be a close aide of party treasurer and Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel. Prior to the appointment, he served as the Media co-ordinator in AICC media cell in 2016 and was subsequently heading the IT cell of Gujarat Congress.

The replacement does not come as a surprise as the Old Guards were irked by a series of decisions that followed as Sonia Gandhi took over as interim President on August 10. As a result, they took over party matters. Divya Spandana is a close aide of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress has been in a deep soup ever since Rahul Gandhi put down his papers as the party chief. There have been multiple internal conflicts including his closest aide Milind Deora’s ‘all praises’ for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Moreover, in Madhya Pradesh, there is open war between Kamal Nath and Jyotiradiya Scindia. While Nath has the backing of Digvijaya Singh, Scindia has his own support base. In Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot has consolidated his position while Sachin Pilot is unhappy. The Congress is mulling to replace Pilot and bring him to the party organisation.

Notably, the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections are set to be held on October 21 in a single phase, while the counting will be conducted on October 24.