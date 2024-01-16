Home

News

Congress Appoints YS Sharmila Reddy As President Of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee

Congress Appoints YS Sharmila Reddy As President Of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee

The Congress has appointed Y S Sharmila Reddy as the new president of the Andhra Pradesh state unit. Sharmila, the daughter of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy, is also the sister of current Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

YS Sharmila Reddy Appointed As The President Of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (Image source: PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday appointed Y S Sharmila, who is the daughter of former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh Y S Rajasekhar Reddy, as the new president of the Andhra Pradesh state unit. YS Sharmila is the sister of Andhra Pradesh’s current Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, she joined the Congress on January 4 in Delhi in the presence of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

Trending Now

Other Major Appointments By The Congress

“Congress president has appointed Y S Sharmila Reddy as the president of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect,” an official announcement by the party said.

You may like to read

“Congress president has also appointed Shri Gidugu Rudra Raju, the outgoing PCC president as special invitee to the Congress Working Committee. The party appreciates the contributions of Gidugu Rudra Raju, in his role as PCC president,” the Congress said.

Merger Of YSR Telengana Party with Congress

Sharmila, the founder of YSR Telangana Party, had also announced the merger of her party with the Congress, and said she would fulfil any responsibility given to her.

Lauding the Congress, she said it is the largest and “most secular” party in the country as it unwaveringly serves all communities and unites all sections of people.

Strategy To Support Congress

YS Sharmila has also opted out of the assembly polls in Telengana in order to prevent the split of votes which will ultimately benefit the Congress. This step came in turn after Sharmila joined hands with the Congress.

“Today, I am very happy to be merging the YSR Telangana party into the Congress Party. It gives me immense joy that the YSR Telangana party is going to be a part of the Indian National Congress from today onwards. That YSR Telangana party is not going to be separate any more from the Congress party gives me great delight,” she had said after joining the Congress.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.