Bharat Jodo Yatra Day 6 LIVE: The Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the second day in Kerala on Monday, amid an encouraging turnout of people who have been lining up the streets of the state in thousands to extend support to Rahul Gandhi who has embarked on the 3,500 km Kanyakumari-Kashmir footmarch. The 150-day yatra had been launched from Kanyakumari in neighbouring Tamil Nadu on March 7. Gandhi commenced his walk from Vellayani junction here on Monday morning. Besides those turning up to join the yatra, scores of people lined up on both sides of the road to witness the padayatra’ led by Gandhi, who is also the MP from Wayanad in Kerala. The yatra will cover 12 states and two Union territories, and a distance of 3,750 km from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu to Jammu and Kashmir over a period of 150 days. There will be mega rallies in 22 major cities.Also Read - Bharat Jodo Yatra's 19-day Kerala Leg Begins Today; Here's the Schedule for Day 5

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES ON BHARAT JODO YATRA DAY 6 IN KERALA: