Bharat Jodo Yatra Day 7 LIVE: After getting a good response from the public in the last five days with widespread media coverage, Congress' Bharat Jodo yatra led by Rahul Gandhi entered its Day 7 on Tuesday. As per the schedule, the third day of the Kerala leg of Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra commenced on Tuesday from Kaniyapuram near Kazhakootam where the yatra ended on the previous day. Today's yatra will end with a night's stay in Kallambalam. The 150-day foot march was launched from Kanyakumari in neighbouring Tamil Nadu on September 7 and will cover 12 states and two Union territories. The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which entered Kerala on Saturday evening, will traverse through the state covering 450 kilometres, touching seven districts over a period of 19 days before entering Karnataka on October 1. The first day of Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala, where the party has a significant cadre base and followers, had also seen a huge turnout.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES ON BHARAT JODO YATRA DAY 7