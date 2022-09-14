Bharat Jodo Yatra Day 8 LIVE: The fourth day of the Kerala leg of Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra commenced on Wednesday morning. The yatra, which began after 7.30 am from Navaikulam junction, continued to witness an encouraging turnout and will enter the Kollam district of the state during the day after spending the last three days in Thiruvananthapuram district. Before beginning today’s yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday visited Sivagiri mutt to pay respects to renowned social reformer Sree Narayana Guru. At Sivagiri Mutt, Gandhi met the swamis there and offered prayers to the saint reformer. The 150-day foot march was launched from Kanyakumari in neighbouring Tamil Nadu on September 7 and will cover 12 states and two Union territories. The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which entered Kerala on September 10 evening, will traverse through the state covering 450 kilometres, touching seven districts over a period of 19 days before entering Karnataka on October 1.Also Read - Bharat Jodo Yatra: Second Leg Of Congress Campaign Led By Rahul Gandhi Sees Huge Turnout

