NEET, JEE Main 2020 Latest News: The row over NEET, JEE Main 2020 exams further escalated on Thursday after the BJP accused the Congress of doing politics over the matter and said the Central government won't let the opposition party spoil the students' future at this crucial time.

"The Congress believes students must lose a year so it doesn't lose an opportunity for politics. Over 85% JEE, NEET candidates don't agree and have downloaded admit cards. The Modi government won't let Congress spoil students' future to find relevance," BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav said.

The statement from the BJP comes after the Congress and various other opposition parties demanded that the examinations be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The demand to postpone the exams continued even after the Union Ministry of Education made it clear that the exams will be held as per schedule with due precautionary measures.

On the other hand, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of playing with the lives of youths by being adamant on holding JEE-NEET exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Will it be appropriate to put the health of millions of students who will have to sit together in the examination centers? he asked.

Jakhar said the Modi government was adamant on conducting JEE-NEET examinations only because Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was the first to demand that these examinations should not be held at this critical stage.

While the NEET is slated to be held on September 13, engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains is scheduled between September 1 and 6. Around 9.53 lakh candidates have registered for JEE-Mains and 15.97 lakh students have registered for NEET.