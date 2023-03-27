Home

News

India

Inside Congress’ Black Protest: All Eyes On Sonia Gandhi, TMC’s Surprise Entry And Opposition Unity

Inside Congress’ Black Protest: All Eyes On Sonia Gandhi, TMC’s Surprise Entry And Opposition Unity

Several Opposition parties joined the 'black protest' called by Congress today as a mark of solidarity against Narendra Modi-led government Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha and Adani issue.

Congress MP Sonia Gandhi joined 'black protest' march in Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress leaders led by Sonia Gandhi and several Opposition MPs wore black clothes as they joined protest march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk on Monday against the Narendra Modi-led government over Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha and Adani issue. The protesters, including Congress MP Sonia Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, gathered near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the Parliament complex and raised slogans against the government.

Congress’ Black Protest – Top Developments

Holding a huge “Satyamev Jayate” banner and placards with “save democracy” written on them, the Opposition MPs proceeded towards Vijay Chowk where they staged a sit-in. Kharge said opposition MPs were dressed in black as the prime minister is “finishing” democracy.

Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue of Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as MP after a Surat court convicted and sentenced him in a 2019 criminal defamation case. “You want to defame Rahul Gandhi that is why you transferred the case to Gujarat even as the comments were made in Kolar in Karnataka. Today is a black day for democracy,” Kharge said.

Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, which has so far stayed away from opposition protests, joined the sit-in on Monday. “We have been in every protest and walk out since the first day, never not joined one. The question of walking together is due symbolism, which we undertook today – a special mark of solidarity against coordinated and undemocratic attacks on everyone,” TMC’s Jawhar Sircar said, according to a report by NDTV.

Congress, on the other hand, welcome TMC’s support in the ‘black protest’. “I thank everyone who supported this. That is why, I thanked everyone yesterday and I thank them today as well. We welcome anyone who comes forward to protect democracy and Constitution and safeguard the people. We extend heartfelt gratitude to the people who support us,” Kharge said.

Kharge also took a sharp dig at the Narendra Modi-led government in Centre and said “PM has not been able to give answers to questions raised against Adani”. “How has Adani’s wealth multiplied so much in the last few years. When you are going to foreign countries how many times have you taken the industrialist with you. The PM has not been able to give answers to questions raised against Adani,” Kharge was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Congress once again called for a joint parliamentary probe (JPC) into the Adani issue. “We want a JPC on the Adani issue. Why is the government not agreeing to this? Why are you scared of a JPC probe… it means ‘dal mein kuchh kala hai’ (something is wrong),” he said. The Opposition has been seeking a joint parliamentary committee probe into the allegations of corporate fraud and stock price manipulations against the Adani Group.

The Opposition MPs held a meeting at the chamber of LoP Rajya Sabha and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in the Parliament building on Monday to formulate the strategy for the day. The Opposition parties which participated in the meeting include DMK, Samajwadi Party, JD(U), Bharat Rashtra Samithi, CPI(M), RJD, Nationalist Congress Party, CPI, IUML, MDMK, Kerala Congress, TMC, RSP, AAP, J-K NC and Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction).

Brief: Congress and several Opposition members joined the ‘black protest’ against Narendra Modi-led government over Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha and Adani issue. They said they have joined the protest as democracy has been “compromised”.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.