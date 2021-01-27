Congress on Wednesday blamed the Modi government for the tractor rally violence that unfolded after police and the agitating farmers clashed with each other on January 26. Slamming Home Minister Amit Shah for the intelligence failure, Congress said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should sack the home minister. “Home Minister Amit Shah should be sacked for the failure of law and order and intelligence. The government is filing of cases against Kisan Morcha leaders by not against the elements who are responsible for the violence. This exposes the connivance and conspiracy of the Modi government-miscreants,” Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala said. Also Read - Deep Sidhu, Missing Since Jan 26, Named in Tractor Rally Violence Case by Delhi Police

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah is directly responsible for the violence carried out in the name of farmers protest. His failure to stop the vandalism despite intelligence inputs means he has no right to remain in his position. We demand that he resign from his position immediately,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said at a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Surjewala said that Tuesday’s was the second time Shah failed to stop violence in the National Capital and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi expels him.

“If Prime Minister Narendra Modi fails to expel Shah, it would be clear that he too was part of the conspiracy,” Surjewala alleged.

“This is the first time that any govt has failed to protect Red Fort,” the Congress said, alleging that “a few vandals were allowed to enter the Red Fort while the Delhi Police was sitting on their chairs”.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) and Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan on Wednesday announced their decision to withdraw from the ongoing farmers’ protest, a day after violence at the Republic Day tractor rally.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police detained around 200 protestors on charges of rioting, damaging public property and attacking its personnel, during the tractor rally.