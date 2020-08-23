New Delhi: Even as a host of Congress leaders came out on Sunday, backing the Gandhis-Sonia or Rahul-as the party president, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a jibe at it, remarking that the ‘Congress is bound to sink’ and ‘no power in the world can save it’. Also Read - ‘Unbelievable’: Gehlot Slams Congress Leaders For Writing to Sonia Gandhi Over Change in Party Leadership

"Some people have written to Sonia Gandhi, asking her to leave the post (of Congress president) for someone else. The Congress is bound to sink, no power in this world can save it", said the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister at a BJP event in Gwalior.

— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2020

Significantly, Chouhan had returned as the Chief Minister for a fourth term in March, as the BJP was able to topple the state’s Kamal Nath-led Congress government, following a rebellion by Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is now in the saffron party.

Notably, today’s remark by the 61-year-old leader comes in the backdrop of reports that Sonia Gandhi has resigned as the interim Congress president, just a day ahead of a crucial Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet on Monday. She had returned to head the party as its interim chief last August, after Rahul Gandhi, who had succeeded her in December 2017, resigned from the post following its second successive Lok Sabha elections’ rout.

Now, with the party without a full-time president for over a year now, and with not-so-good election results, at least 23 senior leaders have written to Sonia Gandhi, seeking ‘active’ and ‘visible’ leadership. The issue is likely to be taken up at tomorrow’s CWC meet.