New Delhi: Challenging the recent decisions of the central government, the Congress on Sunday announced that it will hold a nationwide protest on October 26 over the Hathras rape incident and another protest at the all-party district headquarters on October 31 against the contentious farm laws.

The decision came hours after Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi exhorted party leaders to wage a struggle for people's issues, noting that democracy was passing through "most difficult times".

Meeting of AICC General Secretaries & Incharges presided over by Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi began at 4 PM sharp. Sonia ji exhorted everyone to wage a struggle for people's issues & ameliorating their sufferings as our democracy is passing through most difficult times. — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) October 18, 2020

The Congress has been vehemently raising issues and has led several protests against the passage of farm bills, the alleged gang-rape and death of a Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, the state of the economy and the Narendra Modi-led government’s handling of it.

Notably, the call for agitation against the BJP-led Centre comes ahead of the crucial Bihar Assembly elections as well as key bypolls in various states, including in 28 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh.