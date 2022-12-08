Congress Candidate Ties Temporary Noose Around Neck, Alleges EVM Tampering In Gujarat Assembly Election

Congress candidate from Gandhidham tied noose around his neck and pretended to commit suicide after alleging EVM tampering in Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022.

Gandhidham: Congress’s Bharatbhai Veljibhai Solanki pretended to commit suicide by tying a makeshift noose around his neck as he alleged attempts of EVM tampering. Gujarat Assembly election is likely to be won by BJP that has grabbed 154 seats so far. Bharatbhai Veljibhai Solanki is currently trailing behind BJP’s Malti Kishor Maheshwari by over 23,000 votes in Gandhidham.

Bharatbhai Veljibhai Solanki, Congress candidate from Gandhidham, tied an improvised noose around his neck in protest against alleged attempts of EVM tampering when counting of votes in the Gujarat Assembly election was underway.

A visibly upset Solanki then sat on dharna against alleged attempts of EVM tampering in the counting room and then proceeded to tie a makeshift noose around his neck. He claimed that no action was taken despite him raising the issue.

Usually, once the votes are counted, the counting supervisor records the number of votes in a form. If there is no discrepancy after completing Part II of Form 17C, the officer signs the form, gets it countersigned by the candidate or his representative and then hands it over to the Returning Officer. The RO then countersigns the form and hands it over to the officer that is compiling the result sheet in Form 20.

The candidates on the ballot are allowed in the counting room along with their representatives and that is where Solanki raised the issue of alleged EVM tampering.

Alleging that his concerns were not being heard, he threatened to commit suicide at the spot by tying a temporary noose around his neck.