Panaji: The Congress party on Thursday announced the first list of eight candidates for Goa Assembly Elections 2022. Former chef minister Digambar Kamat to contest from Margao Assembly seat. As of now, candidates only from Mapusa, Taleigao, Ponda, Marmugao, Curtorim, Margao, Cuncolim and Quepem have been announced. The elections are scheduled to be held early next year along with Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Manipur.Also Read - Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal Promises Unemployment Allowance, Job Quota For Locals

In the 2017 Goa Assembly polls, the Congress had emerged as the single largest party by winning 17 seats in the 40-member House, but failed to form government.

The BJP, which had won 13 seats, forged an alliance with some regional outfits and independents to form government in the coastal state.