New Delhi: In a surprising move, the Congress party has changed former Uttarakhand chief minister and leader Harish Rawat's seat to Lalkuan instead of Ramnagar, which was announced earlier. The move was announced late Wednesday night. Now, Rawat will be contesting the February 14 assembly elections from the Lalkuan seat. The Congress changed Rawat's seat in the third list of 10 candidates announced late last night. In this list, the party changed the seats of five of its previously nominated candidates.

It also nominated Rawat's daughter Anupama Rawat from the Haridwar rural assembly seat. He had unsuccessfully contested from the Kichcha and Haridwar rural assembly seats in the last assembly polls in 2017.

Rawat replaces Sandhya Dalakoti for the Lalkuan seat, while Mahender Pal Singh will now contest in Rawat's place from the Ramnagar assembly constituency. Singh was earlier nominated by the party to contest the Kaladhungi assembly seat, from where the party has now fielded Mahesh Sharma.

The Congress also nominated Gaurav Chaudhary in place of Mohit Uniyal for the Doiwala assembly seat and Ravi Bahadur replaced Barkha Rani for the Jwalapur-SC seat. The party has nominated Yashpal Rana from Roorkee.