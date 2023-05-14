Home

Congress Chief Kharge To Decide Who Will Be Next Karnataka Chief Minister | 10 Updates

Congress party has asked its national chief Mallikarjun Kharge to decide who will be the new Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah (L) and DK Shivakumar stand beside Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge after the party won Karnataka Assembly Election. (Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia)

New Delhi: After registering a landslide victory in Karnataka, the big question for Congress has emerged is who will hold the chief ministerial post in the southern state. The two most likable candidates are- Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar. With supporters of both the leaders hope to see their leader grabbing the post, the Congress party has asked its national chief Mallikarjun Kharge to decide who will be the new Chief Minister of Karnataka.

The new Karnataka Chief Minister and the cabinet will take oath on Thursday, a NDTV report said quoting sources. The Congress asked Mr Kharge to take a decision after a meeting of its Karnataka MLAs today at a five-star hotel in Bengaluru.

Congress leaders DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah have expressed interest for the top post, raising concerns over a stand-off if the matter is not resolved.

Here Are Top 10 Updates:

“Congress Legislature Party has unanimously decided to leave the selection of Congress Legislature Party leader to the decision of the AICC President,” the party tweeted

The new Karnataka Chief Minister and the cabinet will take oath on Thursday

Congress leaders DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah have expressed interest for the top post

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday rushed back to Delhi and said the AICC observers will convey the opinion of the party’s MLAs to the high command which will then take a final decision.

The newly elected assembly in Karnataka has to be put in place as the term of the previous assembly expires on May 24.

Karnataka Congress president Shivakumar hinted that he is in the chief ministerial race, saying he took everyone along and never sought anything for himself.

In the May 10 elections, the Congress won 135 of the 224 seats, while the BJP and the former prime minister H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) secured 66 and 19 seats, respectively.

The Congress on Sunday had appointed three central observers — senior leader Sushil Kumar Shinde, general secretary Jitendra Singh and Deepak Babaria

The Congress on Sunday had appointed three central observers — senior leader Sushil Kumar Shinde, general secretary Jitendra Singh and Deepak Babaria