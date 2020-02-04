New Delhi: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, who is undergoing treatment for a stomach infection at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, is stated to be stable and her health condition is improving, hospital authorities told news agency PTI on Tuesday.

The Congress president, who was admitted to the hospital on Sunday evening, was supposed to be discharged from the hospital on Tuesday.

“Sonia Gandhi, who was admitted on February 2, has undergone medical tests. She has been found to be suffering from stomach infection and is being treated for the same,” said Dr DS Rana, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi.

Hospital sources further stated that Sonia underwent various medical tests and was found to be suffering from a stomach infection.

Because of her health condition, she could not attend the Union Budget 2020 presentation in Parliament on Saturday.

Son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi accompanied the Congress president to the hospital. She was admitted to hospital after she complained of uneasiness.