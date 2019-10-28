New Delhi: Days ahead of the inauguration of the much-talked-about Kartarpur Corridor, the Congress on Monday constituted a delegation that will accompany Dr Manmohan Singh to kartarpur Sahib on November 8. The delegation of the Congress includes Captain Amarinder Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia, RPN Singh, Asha Kumari, R Surjewala, Deepender Hooda and Jitin Prasada.

The development comes as former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh accepted Pakistan’s invitation to the inaugural ceremony of the landmark Kartarpur Corridor. “I had invited former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh. I’m thankful to him, he wrote me a letter and said, ‘I’ll come but not as chief guest but an ordinary man.’ We’ll welcome him even if he comes as an ordinary man,” Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Foreign Minister of Pakistan, was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier also, Qureshi had said about Pakistan’s decision to invite Singh to the opening ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to visit Dera Baba Nanak on November 8 to inaugurate the Kartarpur Corridor as announced by Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

On October 24, India and Pakistan signed the agreement on Kartarpur Corridor at Zero Line in a low-key ceremony. It was supposed to happen on October 22, but could not happen because of some logistic reasons. The signing of agreement happened after both the neighbouring countries held a series of high-level talks for the operationalisation of the corridor ahead of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev.

Once made operational, the Kartarpur Corridor will connect Darbar Sahib of Kartarpur in Pakistan with the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur of Punjab in India. After obtaining the necessary permits, Indian pilgrims can easily visit the shrine visa-free through the Kartarpur Corridor.