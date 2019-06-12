New Delhi: The core group of Congress party headed by AK Antony is expected to meet on Wednesday to discuss strategy for the upcoming Parliament session and Rahul Gandhi’s unwillingness to continue as party chief, among other issues.

This development comes in tow of a report that the Congress party is mulling over an alternate mechanism to cope with an emergency situation in case Rahul Gandhi immediately steps down from his post.

As per a report, the party has to name a senior leader as its ‘interim president’ who would then preside over a collegium of leaders and take part in collective decision-making without Rahul Gandhi.

Notably, the Congress chief’s final decision is expected to emerge in the near future when the party will also have to take the decision of choosing a party head. Rahul Gandhi’s decision to resign has prevailed since the Lok Sabha Election results were announced in which Congress bagged just 52 seats.

Gandhi offered to quit on May 25 during a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), which unanimously rejected his offer and authorised him to overhaul and restructure the Party at all levels. Gandhi is reported to be insisting on his resignation and adamant on having a non-Gandhi installed as the Party head. While efforts are on to persuade Rahul Gandhi to reconsider his decision, a senior leader reportedly stated: “There has been no progress yet.”

Meanwhile, Chairperson Sonia Gandhi will visit Rae Bareli, her parliamentary constituency, on Wednesday to thank her voters for re-electing her with an overwhelming margin.

She will be accompanied by her daughter and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Rae Bareli is the only seat that the Congress won in Uttar Pradesh in the 2019 general elections.

Priyanka and Sonia, however, will not visit Amethi this time.

Amethi had defeated Congress President in the recently concluded elections and Union Minister Smriti Irani had won by a margin of over 55,000 votes. The Congress has already appointed a two-member committee to probe the reason for the defeat.

With inputs from ANI and IANS