New Delhi: On the recommendation of Rahul Gandhi, a panel of senior Congress leaders is likely to assist interim chief Sonia Gandhi till she is at the helm of affairs, said reports, after the marathon 7-hour CWC meeting ended with no significant change. Hinting at the committee, several leaders asserted that Sonia Gandhi will be assisted by four persons so that consultation process is more wide than what she had done in past while going for treatment abroad.

However, chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, “The organisational reconstitution is at her (Sonia Gandhi’s) discretion. How she will exercise her discretion, is neither for General Secretary, Organisation nor for me to say at this juncture.” Also Read - 'Unless There is Discontent, Change Won't Happen': P Chidambaram on Congress 'Crisis'

Earlier on Monday, the CWC decided that Sonia will continue as the party’s interim president and effect necessary organisational changes while an AICC session will be called at the earliest to start the process of electing a new chief. Also Read - 'No Ill Will Against Any Colleague, Need to Fight Modi Government': Sonia Gandhi at CWC Meet

The party said the CWC unanimously urged Sonia Gandhi to stay on as the party chief till a new president is appointed and authorised her to bring about organisational changes to take on the challenges within.

In her concluding remarks, Sonia agreed to continue but said this arrangement cannot remain “open ended”, as the new party chief has to be selected soon. She also said that she does not hold anything or any kind of “ill-will” against any of her colleagues irrespective of how hurtful were the remarks made by them.

Announcing the CWC resolution, Venugopal and Surjewala said the CWC unanimously resolved to strengthen the hands of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in every possible way. The party also made it clear that no one will be permitted to undermine or weaken the party and its leadership.

The CWC also resolved that inner-party issues cannot be deliberated through the media or in public fora and all such issues must be raised within the party “in the interest of propriety and discipline”.

(With agency inputs)