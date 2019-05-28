New Delhi: In thick of rumours and reports flying over Congress president Rahul Gandhi insistent on stepping down from the post in view of the crushing defeat Congress suffered in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections- another meeting took place at Rahul’s residence today with sister Priyanka Gandhi in attendance.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, senior party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra among others attended the urgent meet at Rahul’s residence.

Priyanka Gandhi first arrived at Rahul Gandhi’s residence in the morning followed by Surjewala and KC Venugopal. Pilot reached the residence sometime later. After separate meetings with Rahul Gandhi which lasted for over 50 minutes, Pilot, Venugopal and Surjewala left. Congress Uttar Pradesh leader Pramod Tiwari also met Rahul Gandhi.

Details of their discussions were not immediately known.

Rahul Gandhi reportedly continues to be firm on his decision to quit as the party president and make way for a reshuffle in Congress ranks after the Grand Old Party was handed a humiliating defeat in the recently concluded General election. The Congress managed to win just 52 seats this election, thereby only marginally improving its 2014 tally of 44 seats.

Since the first CWC meet convened on Saturday, May 28, reports have emerged of an adamant Rahul Gandhi conveying to party leaders to find an alternative. UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi are also learnt to have come to terms with his view that there should be a change of guard, though they have been of the view that the blame for defeat cannot be put on one person.

There is also a belief in the Congress that Gandhi is sending a clear message to the old guard by holding out because there should be full freedom in decision-making.

Sources said Rahul Gandhi did not give an appointment to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot earlier in an apparent snub to him. The Congress President was not keen on Gehlot seeking ticket for his son. Gandhi is also learnt to have declined other appointments including newly-elected MPs who wanted to see him.

Congress is expected to call another CWC meeting within the next four days.

Rahul Gandhi had blamed Gehlot and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath for devoting more time in the constituencies of their sons instead of doing more for the party in the elections.

With IANS inputs